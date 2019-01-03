Sydney Test: India Makes a Few Surprising Moves in Team Selection

India probably has the upper hand going into the Sydney test against Australia and that is not just because they are 2-1 ahead in the series, but its also because they looked the more assured team. Its pace battery had performed exceptionally well and seemed to have lesser batting woes than Australia. But the team for the last and final test of the series though is slightly different.

To start with K.L Rahul who has been completely out of form is back at the top in the opening slot. Hanuma Vihari who opened last time is not omitted, but then he finds himself at the sixth position. India is going in with only two pacers and Ishant Sharma cannot find his place in the team. India has two spinners in Jadeja and Kuldeep, considering SCGmight offer a bit more for the spinners. But still, India should have played Hardik Pandya at number 6, as an extra seamer.

Here is the playing eleven for India.

Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

India has won the toss and chose to bat and at the end of 13.2 overs, India has raced to 47 for the loss of one wicket. It was K L Rahul who got dismissed for 9. Mayank Agarwal 24(42) and Chetheshwar Pujara 12(32) are batting.