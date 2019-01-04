‘Jack the Ripper’ executed for rape and murder of eleven people

‘Jack The Ripper’ of China who killed 11 people including an eight-year-old one has been executed. Gao Chengyong, married and father of two, killed his victims between 1988 and 2002. The victims include women and girls. He received the nickname ‘Jack The Ripper’ for the way he mutilated the bodies of his victims.

His target was young women wearing red and followed them home, where he would rob, rape, and murder them. He sometimes cut off parts of victim’s reproductive organs. The case became strong when his uncle provided a DNA sample to police while being processed for a minor crime. The sample revealed that he was related to the elusive killer, and a subsequent investigation led to Gao’s arrest.Baiyin City Intermediate People’s Court sentenced Gao to death in March 2018 after he was found guilty of homicide, robbery, rape, and dishonouring corpses. After his sentencing, the court denounced Gao’s “perverted desire to dishonour and sully corpses” and described his actions as “despicable.”