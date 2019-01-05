Latest NewsIndia

NGT imposes Rs 100 Crore fine on government

Jan 5, 2019, 09:19 pm IST
The National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of 100 crore rupees on Meghalaya government for its failure to curb illegal coal mining in the state.

The amount of the fine has to be deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board within two months. The action comes after a high-level committee submitted an adverse report to a bench headed by NGT chairperson AK Goel.

The report stated that the majority of the mines in the state are operating without a lease or licence.

Senior advocate Raj Panjawani is assisting the tribunal as an amicus curiae in the matter. He said, during the hearing, Meghalaya government admitted that a large number of mines are operating illegally.

