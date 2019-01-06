KeralaLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

This is what Mammootty said to Balachandran Chullikkad

Jan 6, 2019, 03:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

” If today I visit your house it will be an example of secularism and earlier it was an act of friendship, isn’t it?”, these were the words of Mammootty to his friend and collegemate Balachandran Chullikkad.

The megastar was expressing his grief and concern over the present socio-political scenario of the state. Chullikkad has informed this to his friend writerS. Gopalakrishnan. He in his FB page explained this.

????????? ??????? ?????????? ???????????????? ?????? ??????? ? ( Thanks, Balachandran for this WhatsApp message this…

Gepostet von S Gopala Krishnan am Samstag, 5. Januar 2019

Tags

Related Articles

swacch-bharat-dna (1)

WHO Says P.M Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission Will Help Avert 3 Lakh Deaths

Aug 5, 2018, 01:21 pm IST

To work with this film actor is my ultimate dream: miss world Manushi Chhillar

Dec 4, 2017, 05:59 pm IST
French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron

After Canadian President and Jordan King, another President visits India

Mar 2, 2018, 11:20 am IST

Man assaults wife, cutts off her hair for using mobile phone

Nov 23, 2017, 07:36 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close