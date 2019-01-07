Latest NewsSports

Faf du Plessis suspended for one Test for this Reason

Jan 7, 2019, 08:35 am IST
South African captain Faf du plessis has been suspended for the third test against Pakistan for his slow over rate. Along with a one-match ban he is also fined 20 percent of his match fee.

The sanctions were imposed by Match Referee David Boon after South Africa were found to be one over short in their Cape Town victory after time allowances were taken into consideration.

An extra half hour was added to all of the first three days of play at Newlands, while South Africa’s use of an all pace attack contributed to the time taken to get through allocated overs during days on which they bowled. South Africa’s seamers bowled almost 122 overs across two innings in the match.

In the absence of the regular captain, South Africa may use Hashim Amla or Aiden Markram as their captain for the final test.

