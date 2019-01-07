Latest NewsIndia

High Court direct to act against illegal slaughter of animals and sale of meat

Jan 7, 2019, 10:21 pm IST
The Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai police to take account of all the complaints received and the action taken so far on illegal slaughter of animals and sale of meat, including cow meat, in the city.

A bench of justices B.P. Dharmadhikari and Revati Mohite-Dere observed that the state and civic authorities could not stop merely at registering FIRs and invoking the legal provisions regulating the slaughter of animals and the sale of meat.

The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions filed in 2017, alleging that “beef was being sold openly in areas such as
Nagpada, Agripada, and Dongri” in the city.T he petitions also claimed that several temporary stalls across the city slaughtered animals and sold meat without licenses and permits under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Food Standards Safety Act provisions.

The bench also directed the police to put up checkposts on the state’s borders to prevent illegal transport and smuggling of meat and cattle.

