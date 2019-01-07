Latest NewsTechnology

Use Google maps to solve traffic jams , says National Green Tribunal

Jan 7, 2019, 06:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

The National Green Tribunal has directed the city traffic police to evolve a mechanism to refer to Google maps for taking prompt remedial and preventive steps at places witnessing traffic jams.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the roads should be made free of congestion to decrease air pollution in the national capital.

‘We are of the view that since traffic jams can be observed from the Google maps, the traffic police must evolve a mechanism to view the Google maps so as to take prompt remedial and preventive steps at places where traffic jams are taking place,’ the bench said.

The tribunal directed that a copy of this order along with complaint be sent to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, by email for taking appropriate steps in accordance with law.

It also reiterated that every order of the NGT was binding as a decree of court and non-compliance was actionable by way of punitive action in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

The direction came while taking note of a letter by city resident Abhi Kapoor who alleged that heavy traffic jams are taking place due to hawkers at Shahdara which is also resulting in air pollution.

Tags

Related Articles

state honours kochi metro labourers

State honours Kochi Metro Rail labours by feasting

Jun 13, 2017, 10:47 am IST

Bigg Boss Winner Prince Narula and Yuvika: Romantic Things They’ve Done

Jun 3, 2018, 05:58 pm IST
Is actress carrying

Is Actress Ileana D’Cruz carrying her first baby?

Apr 17, 2018, 03:40 pm IST

With Garlands & Flower Showers Bishop Franco Mulakkal Cooperates With Investigation

Oct 18, 2018, 10:04 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close