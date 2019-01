Kannur: Kerala police has come up with the first 3D Zebra Line in the state. It is in Chittariparamb, in Kannur district that the Zebra line came up. It is an artist named Mudra Vinod who came up with this 3D idea.

The Zebra line is near to the Chittariparamp high school. The psychology behind the effectiveness of Zebra crossing is that for a driver, it would seem like something solid is lying on the road and would make the driver to reduce the speed of the vehicle.