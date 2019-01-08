Latest NewsInternational

War between nations would be suicidal for them: Imran Khan

Jan 8, 2019, 04:22 pm IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that war between nations would be suicidal for them and he has accused India for not responding to his peace overtunes. He said that even cold war was not in the interests of the two countries.

He expressed his dissatisfaction to India for not responding to his peace overtunes. “India was offered to take one step towards and we shall take two. But India rejected Pakistan’s offer for talks several times’, said Mr Khan. He added that India would never be able to suppress the rights of the Kashmiri people.

