Auto driver beaten to death by another driver for charging low fares

Y M Narayana, a former driver with the Commercial Tax Department, and a resident of Yemaluru, took to driving an autorickshaw after his retirement.

He was known to offer rides to his customers at reasonable fares and this led to some jealousy among his co-drivers.

Last Wednesday, another auto driver at the stand, Babu, got into a heated argument with Narayana for charging low fares. Things intensified when Babu allegedly started beating Narayana, who fell to the ground after having sustained several blows and kicks.

He succumbed to his injuries after he was taken to the hospital by other fellow auto drivers.

“He was friendly with commuters and would help them out because of which he was very popular in the area. The other autorickshaw drivers, who would charge exorbitant fares, felt that Narayana was ruining their business. They were also envious of his popularity, as people would ask for him first.”, Police said.