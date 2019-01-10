Latest NewsIndia

Police to launch projects based on cutting-edge technology to improve traffic management system

Jan 10, 2019, 08:17 pm IST
The Delhi Police will soon be the first in the country to have an Intelligence Traffic Management System (ITMS). The project, with an estimated cost of around Rs 1,000 crore, will enhance the existing traffic system in the national capital and it will be implemented in three phases. They are also going to install gantry-mounted radar-based Over Speed Detection System this year, at 100 locations on major roads. Also, a new e-challan system will be implemented in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre to ensure transparent prosecution of violators.

By implementing these projects based on cutting-edge technology the Delhi police are hoping o improve traffic management system in the city and check errant drivers.

