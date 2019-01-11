AFC Asian Cup Football: India lose to UAE

Khalfan Mubarak and Ali Mabkout scored as the UAE beat Indian football team 2-0 to climb to the top of Group A in the AFC Asian Cup 202019.
Earlier, India, after starting on the front foot, missed a few chances and lost the initiative to the UAE in Abu Dhabi. UAE went into the break with a 0-1 lead thanks to the strike from Mubarak in the 41st minute. Mabkout then sealed a victory for the home team in the 88th minute.
Earlier , Thailand beat Bahrain. UAE now have four points, India and Thailand have three each, while Bahrain are pushed down to the bottom with one point from two matches.
