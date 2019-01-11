Latest NewsIndia

Govt to distribute free LED bulbs to beneficiaries

Jan 11, 2019, 03:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched a new scheme ‘Ama Ghare LED’ on Friday.

Under the scheme, four numbers of nine watt LED bulbs will be distributed to each beneficiary registered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS), free of cost.

“Around 95 lakh beneficiaries will be benefited under this scheme. We hope there will be a decrease in electricity bill with the use of quality LED bulbs,” informed Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma.

The state government will procure 3.80 crore LED bulbs for distribution among the beneficiaries.

The LED bulbs will be distributed at Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets as well as in PEETHA (People’s Empowerment – Enabling Transparency and Accountability of Odisha Initiative) camps, said Sharma.

The state government had approved the scheme of distributing LED bulbs in its annual budget for 2018-19 fiscal. It is seen as a move to counter the Union Government’s flagship Unnat Jyoti Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) programme under which one can avail low cost LED bulbs.

Tags

Related Articles

suicide bomb

19 people killed in suicide bomb attack

Jul 13, 2017, 06:42 am IST
Shah Rukh Khan' 'golden' message to fans

Kalinga Sena threatens to throw black ink on Shah Rukh Khan

Nov 24, 2018, 08:32 am IST

Naseeruddin Shah’s statement: Ashutosh Rana says that people have right to speak their mind

Dec 25, 2018, 06:26 pm IST

Newborn dies after ambulance gets stuck in Congress leader’s cycle rally

Aug 23, 2018, 07:29 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close