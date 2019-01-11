Honda launches City ZX Petrol manual in India

Honda has launched the top-spec ZX petrol variant of the Honda City with manual transmission at Rs 12.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Until now, the top-spec petrol City was available with a CVT only. Honda says it has been introduced “in response to high demand for top-spec petrol variant in manual transmission from City buyers.”

The Honda City ZX variant is available with both petrol and diesel engine options. Over the VX, the ZX variant offers six airbags, auto LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, LED fog lamps, leather upholstery and rain sensing wipers.

Along with the new variant, Honda has also introduced rear parking sensors as standard across the range. Other standard safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

While Honda has updated the basic safety net, the carmaker has not introduced the Digipad 2 infotainment system on the Honda City. The updated infotainment system debuted with the second-gen Amaze and was later introduced on the updated Jazz. It is a surprising omission, since majority of other cars in its class already get a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.