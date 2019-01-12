Latest NewsPolitics

Congress leaders are traitors,they stands with Pakistan, says BJP Minister

Jan 12, 2019, 03:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called Congress President Rahul Gandhi “Gabbar Singh” and accused the party of standing with Pakistan, saying they were traitors.

Speaking at the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Council, Sarma said: “The GST is not ‘Gabbar Singh’, but Rahul Gandhi is.”

He alleged that the Congress chief wants to loot the poor and want to snatch their rights.

Hitting out at the party, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said: “They are raking up the issue of Rafale fighter jets. Even the children of the country know that the Indian Air Force needs the Rafale. It is in the country’s interest.

“But they stand with Pakistan. They know if Rafale comes to India then it (Pakistan) cannot defeat India in air warfare. Therefore they are saying that India does not need Rafale.

“They are traitors. They are (Mughal emperor) Babur,” he said, with crowd chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

Tags

Related Articles

Today is the most special day for PM Narendra Modi which he celebrates in Varanasi

Sep 17, 2018, 08:25 am IST

Man shows Dh70,000 to stranger, gets robbed

Jun 11, 2017, 10:48 pm IST

Women’s protest before the secretariat; Inefficiency of Govt. in handling Formalin issue

Jun 26, 2018, 12:20 pm IST

When Marriage bus became murder bus, 6 were killed.

Dec 11, 2017, 06:36 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close