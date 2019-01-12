Government to Spend this Huge Amount to rectify accident-prone spots

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the government is spending more than Rs 20,000 crore to rectify accident-prone spots on roads across the nation. The minister said that the priority is given to save more lives from road accidents. Nowadays, the number of deaths in road accidents are very high.

“One of the major reasons for road accidents is flawed engineering. We have already identified the black spots…We are spending more than Rs 20,000 crore only for implementing this and making underpasses, flyovers etc’, he said.

He added that they have also suggested to state governments to include chapters on road safety in primary education and the government is also taking preventive measures in the auto industry like seat belt reminders.

He said that the public is aware of the safety measures but they are not doing it properly. The public should be more serious about the issue, he said.