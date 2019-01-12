US President Election: The first Hindu member in US Congress, Tulsi Gabbard will contest

Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu elected to US Congress and a four-time Democratic lawmaker, has said she will run for President in 2020, becoming the latest member of her party to challenge Republican President Donald Trump. Gabbard, 37 years old, said she will formally announce her candidacy within a week.

Gabbard was deployed to Iraq in 2005, and she maintains her role as a member of the Hawaii National Guard. The Iraq War veteran is the second woman after Senator Elizabeth Warren to enter the presidential race from the Democratic party. In her first tweet after the announcement, Gabbard urged her fellow countrymen to join her campaign.

More than 12 Democratic leaders including Indian-origin Senator from California Kamala Harris are expected to announce their White House bid to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.