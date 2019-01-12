Latest NewsIndiaFunny

‘Wedding at the hospital’

Jan 12, 2019, 05:05 pm IST
A hospital in Vikarabad witnessed a rare scene, i.e, a couple tied the knot at the hospital. The couple made an attempt to suicide earlier because their parents were against their marriage.
19-year-old named Reshma and her 21-year-old boyfriend Nawaz are the heroine and hero of the story respectively. The girl’s elder sister is married to the boy’s brother which is how they met and began dating about two years ago. Reshma’s parents strictly opposed their relationship.

Reshma consumed pesticide and was rushed to a nearby hospital. By knowing this, her boyfriend also did the same. Parents of both Reshma and Nawaz were summoned to the hospital. After the incident, the parents gave approval to their marriage. Finally, they got married at the same hospital.

