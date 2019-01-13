Vellapally Natesan Says Pinarayi Vijayan is Paying the Price for Helping NSS Beyond the Limits

Thiruvananthapuram: SNDP in recent times have been quite close to CPI(M). The organisation was at the forefront of Women Wall, led by the Kerala Government. But after the wall, there are talks that relationship between the Govt and SNDP has been strained a bit.

Leder of SNDP, Vellapally Natesan, said that C.M Pinarayi Vijayan is paying the price of helping NSS beyond the limits. He added that there was something improper about giving reservation to the forward communities and that there should be elaborate discussions on the same.

NSS has been quite critical of Kerala Govt in their stand on Sabarimala issue. They have stood strong with the devotees on the issue.