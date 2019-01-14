After five years of battle, Emraan Hashmi’s son declared cancer free

5 years after his diagnosis Ayaan has been declared cancer free. Emraan took to Twitter to announce this happy news. He thanked everyone for their prayer and wishes. He also showed his support to those fighting with this deadly disease. “Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle !!! #thekissoflife”

On the working front, Emraan next is Why Cheat India which is releasing this Friday, 18 January 2019.