Latest Newscelebrities

After five years of battle, Emraan Hashmi’s son declared cancer free

Jan 14, 2019, 01:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

5 years after his diagnosis Ayaan has been declared cancer free. Emraan took to Twitter to announce this happy news. He thanked everyone for their prayer and wishes. He also showed his support to those fighting with this deadly disease. “Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle !!! #thekissoflife”

On the working front, Emraan next is Why Cheat India which is releasing this Friday, 18 January 2019.

Tags

Related Articles

Veerappa Moily about Sonia’s role after Rahul Gandhi becomes Congress President

Nov 23, 2017, 09:58 pm IST
raveena tried to commit suicide

Raveena Tandon once attempted suicide because of this Bollywood actor

Mar 15, 2018, 09:22 pm IST

Samsung launches Galaxy Note 8 special edition in India

Apr 17, 2018, 07:07 pm IST

Royal Enfield launches Bullet 500 ABS in India

Jan 12, 2019, 07:41 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close