Taimur Ali Khan becomes an internet star again with his Mickey Mouse Tee look: See Pics

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the favourite star kid. Whenever he is out paparazzi follow him and Taimur won’t make them disappointed.

In the recent photo shared by one of Taimur’s Instagram fan pages, the nawab of Pataudi was photographed at his grandmother’s home and is looks amazingly cute in the photo!

Dressed in a white Mickey Mouse T-shirt and orange shorts, Taimur Ali Khan looks adorable in these sun-kissed photos! The way he looks at the paps while he is getting clicked is just super cool! Taimur Ali Khan’s parents—Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan say that Taimur is a very naughty kid.