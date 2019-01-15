Latest NewsInternational

To combat pollution it is decided to deploy rainmaking planes

Jan 15, 2019, 10:44 am IST
Less than a minute

Thailand is set to deploy rainmaking planes to seed clouds in an effort to tackle the increasing levels of pollution that have choked the capital in recent weeks. The weather modification technique involves dispersing chemicals into the air to aid cloud condensation, which should in theory result in rain.

The Pollution Control Department informed that the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation expects the rainmaking to be done, but it depends on wind and humidity levels.

Reasons for the persistent smog include combustion exhaust from Bangkok’s traffic-strewn roads, the burning of fields from farmers outside the city, and pollutants from factories.

Air Visual, an independent online air quality index (AQI) monitor, pegged Bangkok at unhealthy levels measuring 156 AQI today. However, the Pollution Department played down the dangers of the persistent haze. It said that Bangkok’s particulate matter (PM) figure is high but it is not a crisis yet.

Tags

Related Articles

Kajol who ‘liked’ and Karan who ‘followed’

Aug 8, 2017, 01:31 pm IST

Suhana Khan make her Bollywood screen debut soon

Aug 8, 2018, 12:16 pm IST

Prime Minister’s anti-judiciary remarks, Court sends notice

Jan 14, 2018, 06:14 am IST

“ICC Champions Trophy is more competitive than the World Cup” : Virat Kohli

May 24, 2017, 07:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close