CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

See the Box Office Collection of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ after Day 4

Jan 16, 2019, 07:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

Anupam Kher’s film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ has hit the screen on January 11 and has only earned Rs 13.90 crore till now. The film is receiving a tough competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba.

The film has been receiving backlash from the Congress party ahead of the 2019 Indian General elections scheduled in May. Congress activists also staged a protest in some part of the country.

The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru with the same title. Sanjay was the former media advisor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In the film, Anupam Kher is seen essaying the role of Dr Manmohan Singh while Akshaye Khanna is seen playing the role of Baru.

Tags

Related Articles

Congress leader proposes Sita Statue along with Lord Ram’s in Ayodhya

Dec 13, 2018, 04:19 pm IST

Rima Kallingal expresses her opinion on ‘Odiyan’ controversy

Dec 19, 2018, 10:23 pm IST

Dialysis unit in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College ceased to work

Jun 22, 2018, 11:35 pm IST
daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope: Your day today

Jun 26, 2017, 07:32 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close