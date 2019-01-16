Latest NewsIndia

Jai Kisan Rin Mukti Yojana’- Rs 50,000 crore agricultural loan waiver scheme launched in MP

Jan 16, 2019, 10:53 am IST
Fulfilling a promise given to voters the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government launched agricultural loan waiver scheme. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath launched the Rs 50,000-crore farm loan-waiver scheme named ‘Jai Kisan Rin Mukti Yojana’.

Hailing the scheme as a milestone, Nath said it would benefit 55 lakh small and marginal farmers. He said the scheme is an investment in the economy, which can’t be strengthened without farmers. The state cabinet gave its nod to waive crop loans of 55 lakh farmers on January 5.

Before the Assembly elections in November last year, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had promised that if his party was voted to power, it would waive farm loans within 10 days of government formation.

