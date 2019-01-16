MGNREGA: An all time high 61,084 crores allotted

The union government has allocated an additional 6084 crore rupees to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, MGNREGA. With this, the total allocation for the scheme has reached an all-time high of 61,084 crores.

A government statement claimed that there has been a remarkable increasing trend in the budget allocation and release for the programme from nearly 33,000 crore rupees in 2014-15 to over 55,000 crore rupees in 2017-18.

It said, in the last four years MGNREGA has focused on the creation of durable community and individual beneficiary assets, sustainable livelihoods and wage employment for the poor. The statement said that to ensure transparency, geo-tagging of assets, AADHAAR linking of Bank Accounts, DBT transfers for all wages, and material payments and Geographic Information System (GIS) based planning of works have been implemented.