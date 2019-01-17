Former South Indian Actress Richa Gangopadhyay gets engaged

Actress Richa Gangopadhyay, who has been part of films such as Mirchi (2013), Osthe (2011), Mayakkam Enna (2011) Bhai (2013) and many more, recently got engaged to her boyfriend Joe Langella. The actress who made her debut with Telugu film Leader opposite Rana Daggubati, has also shared screen space with south Indian superstars Dhanush, Silambarasan aka S.T.R, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna in different films. Although the actress had carved a niche for herself in the South Indian industry, in 2013, she quit her acting career to pursue MBA and graduated from Olin School of Bussiness in Washington in 2017.

Richa found love in her college mate Joe Langella and was in a relationship for two years before she got engaged to him. To announce her wedding, Richa took to her Twitter account to share an adorable photo, and wrote, “Just wanted to share that I am engaged! Joe and I met in business school and it has been two wonderful years! Looking forward to the next phase of my life. Wedding date not set yet!”