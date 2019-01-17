Latest NewsIndia

“I will make Akash join the BSP movement and give him a chance to learn”: Mayawati

Jan 17, 2019, 10:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati announced that she will make her nephew Akash join the BSP “movement” and give him a chance to learn the ropes. she said the rise in the BSP’s popularity after its alliance with the Samajwadi Party has created unrest among some parties and leaders.

Her comments follow reports in a section of the media that her nephew would be her heir apparent.

Accusing the “casteist and anti-Dalit” media of raising issues of nepotism, she said she was a disciple of Kanshi Ram and would give them a befitting reply.

She said her younger brother Anand Kumar and his family had selflessly struggled since 2003 to support her and the BSP but never sought a party position.

Tags

Related Articles

stunning-catch-of-AB-de-Villiers

Don’t miss miraculous flying catch of AB de Villiers near boundary line: Video

May 18, 2018, 11:07 am IST
rape taxi

Ola Taxi Driver Arrested For Molesting and Taking Nude Pictures of a Lady Passenger

Jun 5, 2018, 07:08 pm IST

Men’s Hockey WC 2018: Belgium beat Netherlands

Dec 16, 2018, 11:44 pm IST

BJP leader dies in road accident after car hit by speeding bus

Aug 28, 2018, 08:32 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close