Kannur native who joined ISIS suspected to be killed

A native of North Kerala district Kannur, who was suspected to have joined the IS, is reportedly killed. The police are yet to get a formal confirmation in this regard.

Anvar, who hails from Azhikode, coastal parts of Kannur district, was part of a ten-member gang that disappeared from Kannur in November 2018, was reportedly killed.

Kannur district police chief G Siva Viram told DH that a formal confirmation in this regard was yet to be made. “We came across some social media messages that Anvar was killed somewhere at Afghanistan. We are trying to verify it through proper channels,” he said.

Over ten persons from North Kerala who joined the IS were reportedly killed in the last couple of years. Whereabouts of over 20 who were suspected to have joined the IS were not yet known. Those already reported killed even included Anvar’s close relatives, police sources said.

Anvar, who earlier worked as a driver in the UAE, reportedly left for Afghanistan along with his wife, three children, another four-member family and a youth. The information regarding Anvar’s death came through an audio message received by a Kannur native through social media app Telegram a few days back. The audio message was said to be sent by Anvar’s wife Afsila. Police are trying to verify the authenticity of the message.

Anvar’s co-brother Shameer of Kannur was earlier killed after he joined the IS.