Nithya Menon reveals why she signed Jayalalitha Biopic

Jan 17, 2019, 03:55 pm IST
Debutant director Priyadarshini is helming a biopic on her which is titled as The Iron Lady which will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film has Nithya Menen portraying the role of Jayalalitha in the biopic. In the latest interaction with media, Nithya opened about why she signed the film. She said ‘I do not know one bit about politics but always had an empathy about Jayalalitha’s life in general and that is the reason why I signed the film’.

