Nithya Menon reveals why she signed Jayalalitha Biopic

Debutant director Priyadarshini is helming a biopic on her which is titled as The Iron Lady which will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film has Nithya Menen portraying the role of Jayalalitha in the biopic. In the latest interaction with media, Nithya opened about why she signed the film. She said ‘I do not know one bit about politics but always had an empathy about Jayalalitha’s life in general and that is the reason why I signed the film’.
Related Articles
Realme 2 Listed on Flipkart. All You Need to Know
Aug 26, 2018, 08:57 pm IST
UNSC members visit Rakhine state, the epicenter of the Rohingya refugee crisis
May 1, 2018, 09:24 am IST
Gujarat Police destroyed liquor worth Rs 1 crore in Ahmedabad
May 23, 2018, 06:41 pm IST
CPI(M) Karnataka Secretary Expelled For Rape Allegations against him
Dec 20, 2018, 07:41 am IST
Post Your Comments