Alia Bhatt came up to solve the ban on her mother’s upcoming movie

Soni Razdan’s movie ‘No Fathers In Kashmir’ is directed by Ashvin Kumar is reportedly struggling to get a U/A certificate for the movie.

At the same time, Alia Bhatt who has a solid fanbase on social media took to Twitter and urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to lift the ban on her mother’s upcoming film.

Alia wrote on Twitter: “Was soo looking forward to mom’s @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It’s a film about empathy & compassion..let’s give love a chance!”