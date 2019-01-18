Latest NewsIndiaSports

Vinesh Phogat becomes first Indian athlete to be nominated in Laureus Award

Jan 18, 2019, 12:17 am IST
Less than a minute

Ace Indian female wrestler Vinesh Phogat has become the first Indian athlete to receive a nomination in the prestigious Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award.

She has been nominated alongside US Tour Championship winner Tiger Woods, who won his first tournament in five years. The Awards will be presented in Monaco on the 18th of next month.

The 24-year-old Vinesh from Haryana made a sensational comeback after battling a long injury lay-off to win a gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and Jakarta Asian Games.

Tags

Related Articles

1984 anti-Sikh riots: convict gets death sentence

Nov 21, 2018, 01:12 pm IST
rape taxi

Ola Taxi Driver Arrested For Molesting and Taking Nude Pictures of a Lady Passenger

Jun 5, 2018, 07:08 pm IST
Sree

Bollywood Actress Sridevi’s last moments : Pics and Dance videos of Sridevi from Mohit Marwah’s wedding

Feb 25, 2018, 11:10 pm IST

North Korea dismantled Nuclear test site; completely destroy the Punggye-ri test site

May 15, 2018, 03:26 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close