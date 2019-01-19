PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah ‘afraid’ of grand alliance, says Congress Leader

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are “afraid” of the grand alliance and that’s why they keep on poking fun at it.

Singhvi has arrived in Kolkata to attend a rally organised by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground today. The Congress will be represented officially represent by Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

TMC is organising the rally to gather support for a pan-India anti-BJP front. Banerjee had been touring the country since the last one year in an effort to shore up a strong and united opposition front to fight the Lok Sabha elections against the BJP.

“I want to congratulate West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee… All the people (participating in the event) have the same agenda – to avoid the division of votes, which BJP has always been in favour of. The policies of this BJP-led central government need to end,” Singhvi told media.