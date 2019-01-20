Ayushmann Khurana post a strong picture with wife Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most celebrated couples of Bollywood. Tahira has fought her battle with cancer and her husband has been there for her throughout. few days back Tahira shared a bold picture of herself where she proudly flaunted her bald look and she looked stunning as always. Earlier today, she shared another selfie along with her husband Ayushmann that will surely melt your heart.

Tahira, who is very active on social media, took to her Instagram to share a picture with Ayushman where the two can be seen standing facing their backs to each other. Tahira shared the picture first and then Ayushmann took a screenshot of it and shared it in his story and wrote, “Posers and lovers.”