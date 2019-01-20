Social security pension increased by Rs 200 per month

Odisha government has decided to make an increase of Rs 200 per month in the social security pension under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY). Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made this announcement through a video conference in Bhubaneshwar.

Around 48 lakh elderly, disabled, widows and destitute women will be benefited from the scheme.

As per the enhanced pension, the elderly persons aged over 60 years will get a revised old age pension of Rs 500 per month as against Rs 300 and those who are more than 80 years old, the pension will be Rs 700 per month instead of Rs 500 per month.