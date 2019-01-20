Latest NewsIndia

Social security pension increased by Rs 200 per month

Jan 20, 2019, 08:17 am IST
Less than a minute
Retired person gathered for a rally at RRmAvenue during a hot and humid day . The rally convened by the West Bengal State Government Pensioners Committee to protest against the state government's alleged apathy towards the committee's complaints of pending dues and formation of the Sixth Pay Commission in the State. Express Photo by Partha Paul. Kolkata. 14.05.15

Odisha government has decided to make an increase of Rs 200 per month in the social security pension under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY). Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made this announcement through a video conference in Bhubaneshwar.

Around 48 lakh elderly, disabled, widows and destitute women will be benefited from the scheme.

As per the enhanced pension, the elderly persons aged over 60 years will get a revised old age pension of Rs 500 per month as against Rs 300 and those who are more than 80 years old, the pension will be Rs 700 per month instead of Rs 500 per month.

Tags

Related Articles

Sex

These are the important things to do a bath after sex

Jun 13, 2018, 07:43 pm IST
Meenakshi Dileep

Latest Picture of Dileep’s daughter Meenakshi at the naming ceremony of her half-sister going viral

Nov 27, 2018, 12:30 pm IST

Can this Alarming Child Deaths be Controlled? Listen to What the Senior Doctor Says

Aug 7, 2018, 05:21 pm IST
handshake

Trump- Kim Jong-Un second summit likely in early 2019

Dec 2, 2018, 07:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close