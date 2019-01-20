Latest Newscelebrities

Sonakshi Sinha opens about working on Dabangg 3

Jan 20, 2019, 08:40 pm IST
Sonakshi has been the female lead of both the Dabangg films released so far. She made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg, which hit the screens in the year 2010.

Talking about shooting for the film, Sonakshi told the media, “I am very excited to begin shoot of Dabangg 3. After release of Dabangg and Dabangg 2, we took a long break. Now we will begin shooting of Dabangg 3. I have started my film journey with Dabangg, so it’s like a homecoming for me so. I am very excited.”

