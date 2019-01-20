Suhana Khan grabs eyeball in swimming pool: Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan was recently seen chilling in the pool with friends. While beating the heat in the pool, Suhana was seen landing a kiss on her adorable little friend which has grabbed eyeballs.

In the shared video, Suhana’s friend was seen holding a cute little dog while the 18-year-old swims up from behind and cannot help but give the animal a kiss on its furry cheek. The video was shared by a fan page and captioned, “Suhana Khan having fun with friends under water!” (sic).