Actress Priya Prakash Varrier’s latest pics goes viral : See Pics

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier recently shared pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, the wink girl is seen wearing a red dress flaunting her tattoos. She has teamed up her look with subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, a pair of earrings, bold lipstick and hair tied in a neat bun. She looks bold and beautiful in her latest pictures.

Earlier her pictures from the Uri screening went viral. Priya can be seen posing with actor Ranveer Singh. The latter upped the pout game. Not only this, Speculations have been rife that she is planning for her Bollywood debut. However, nothing official has been said on the same.

Talking about her film, Sridevi Banglow is in a soup of controversies with director Boney Kapoor slamming a legal notice on the makers and the actress of the film. Regarding the legal notice sent by Boney Kapoor and her character in the film, she said to Deccan Chronical, “The story is based on a female superstar. And I was happy to get to play this role. The entire story focuses on the superstar. Obviously for me to get such a meaty role as my debut film …why would I say “No” to it.”