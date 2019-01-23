Reasons why one should snack on almonds

Almonds have a lot of nutrients. Experts say that a handful of almonds supply 161 calories and 2.5 grams of digestible carbohydrates. They are high in healthy monosaturated fats, fibre, protein and various important nutrients.

– Almonds have antioxidants. This can protect cells from oxidative damage, a major contributor to aging and disease. A clinical trial with 60 male smokers found that 84 grams of almonds per day reduce oxidative stress biomarkers by 23 – 34 per cent over a four-week period.

– Almonds are high in Vitamin E. Several studies have linked higher vitamin E intake with lower rates of heart disease, cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

– Almonds can help control blood sugar. Their high magnesium content offer major improvements for metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes.

– Almonds may lower cholesterol levels. Some studies have shown almonds to effectively lower LDL lipoproteins in the blood. Eating almonds can lead to mild reductions in LDL cholesterol in the body, reducing the risk of heart disease.

Almonds are a simple and tasty nut that contain many nutrients that contribute to heart-health, such as mono-saturated (good) fat, vitamin E, dietary fibre, calcium and phyto-chemicals. They are also rich in antioxidants, manganese, riboflavin, and copper. Research has shown that regular consumption of these nutrient-rich nuts not only help you manage weight but also contribute towards heart health.