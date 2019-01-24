Election Commission hosted International Conference

The Election Commission has hosted an International Conference on making elections inclusive and accessible in New Delhi today. The conference was hosted by the Election Commission of India(ECI) in consonance with the 9th National Voters’ Day to be held on 25th January 2019.

Besides Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, heads and dignitaries from six Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Russia, and Sri Lanka

has participated in the event.

The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that the Election Commission’s flagship multi interventional programme SVEEP has been a success in empowering voters. He was speaking at the conference.

During the conference, the representatives from the EMBs and International OOrganizationshas shared their experiences, best practices and initiatives aimed at electoral engagement, enrollment and active participation in inclusive and accessible voting exercise in various countries. The Election Commission’s quarterly magazine ‘Voice International’ will also be released.

On the sidelines of the conference, the poll panel will also renew Memorandum of Understanding with the Election Commission of Bhutan for co-operation in the field of election management.