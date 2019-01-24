Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

RJD leader shot dead by unidentified Assailants

Jan 24, 2019, 10:36 am IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvar Rai has been shot at by unidentified assailants outside his residence in Samastipur’s Kalyanpur. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Darbhanga for medical treatment.

