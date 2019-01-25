Indian Super League: Kerala Blasters held to another draw

Kerala Blaster once again played out a 1-1 draw against ATK in the opening match of the second phase of the ISL 2018-19, in Kochi.

Taking the field under new coach Nelo Vingada, who replaced Englishman David James, Kerala Blasters rode a bit of luck to snatch the equalizer in the 88th minute of the match. Defender Cyril Kali floated a ball into the box from the right, where striker Matej Poplatnik managed to get his head to it. The ball bounced off the legs of ATK’s Gerson Vieira, on to the top post and inside the goal.

Three minutes earlier, ATK had taken the lead from a free-kick after their new recruit Edu Garcia was fouled by Lalruatthara at the edge of the box. Garcia himself stepped up to take the shot and sneaked the ball under the wall, much to the frustration of Kerala Blasters’s young custodian Dheeraj Singh.

In his first match in charge of Blasters, Vingada rang in the changes, with Nikola Krcmarevic and Matej Poplatnik has given starts.