More than 50 fighters killed in failed ISIS counterattack

Jan 25, 2019, 07:47 pm IST
The Islamic State group made a failed attempt to retake a village from US-backed forces in eastern Syria leaving 50 fighters dead on both sides. The failed attack came a day after the Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the US-led coalition, took the village of Baghouz from IS.

The Britain-based monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Sixteen SDF fighters and 34 IS militants were killed in the assault.

IS overran large swathes of Syria and neighbouring Iraq in 2014, declaring a “caliphate”, but they have since lost almost all of it to various offensives.

