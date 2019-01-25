Trade between India and South Africa has crossed the 10 billion dollar mark, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that trade between India and South Africa is on the up-swing, and has crossed the 10 billion dollar mark in 2017-18 creating over 20,000 jobs locally. He was addressing India-South Africa Business Forum.

He also said that India’s investment in South Africa is constantly growing. India could also partner with South Africa in Start-ups, Health care and Pharma, Biotech, IT and IT-enabled sectors. India remains steadfast in its commitment to closer cooperation with South Africa, bilaterally as well as multilaterally, said PM.

PM Modi said India is on its way to become the fifth largest economy globally. He said India has jumped to the 77th position in the latest edition of World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report, improving 65 places in last four years.