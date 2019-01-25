Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Trade between India and South Africa has crossed the 10 billion dollar mark, says PM Modi

Jan 25, 2019, 11:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that trade between India and South Africa is on the up-swing, and has crossed the 10 billion dollar mark in 2017-18 creating over 20,000 jobs locally. He was addressing India-South Africa Business Forum.

He also said that India’s investment in South Africa is constantly growing. India could also partner with South Africa in Start-ups, Health care and Pharma, Biotech, IT and IT-enabled sectors. India remains steadfast in its commitment to closer cooperation with South Africa, bilaterally as well as multilaterally, said PM.

PM Modi said India is on its way to become the fifth largest economy globally. He said India has jumped to the 77th position in the latest edition of World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report, improving 65 places in last four years.

Tags

Related Articles

Christiano Ronaldo Mocks Messi With ‘GOAT’ gesture!

Jun 16, 2018, 12:06 pm IST
Properties worth several millions seized from Nirav Modi's residence

CBI nabs multi billionaire on cheating case

Feb 5, 2018, 05:55 pm IST

KCR stands for ‘Khao Commission Rao’: Rahul Gandhi

Nov 29, 2018, 10:24 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi under fire for his ‘lie’ remark

Dec 29, 2017, 11:41 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close