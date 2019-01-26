PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for Petrochemical complex in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kochi in Kerala on 27 January 2019. During the visit, he will unveil the plaque to mark the dedication to the nation of Integrated Refinery Expansion Complex, BPCL Kochi on January 27, 2019.

He will also lay the foundation stone for Petrochemical Complex at the same venue. PM will inaugurate Mounded Storage Vessel at IOCL LPG bottling plant, Kochi and lay the foundation stone for Skill Development Institute at Ettumanoor.

Integrated Refinery Expansion Complex will be a modern expansion complex and transform Kochi refinery into the largest PSU Refinery in India with world class standards. It will be equipped for the production of cleaner Fuels for India. It will double the production of LPG & diesel and commence production of feedstock for petrochemical projects in this plant.

Mounded Storage Vessel, IOCL LPG Bottling Plant, Kochi will have a total storage capacity 4350 MT. Storage capacity at the plant is enhanced to meet the LPG requirement of nearly 6 days bottling capacity of the plant. It is the safest storage vessel ensuring the highest level of safety for plant and adjacent areas. LPG receipt through the pipeline will bring down movement of LPG tankers on roads.