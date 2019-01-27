CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Mollywood actor Jayasurya’s social media post on his 15th Wedding Anniversary going viral

Jan 27, 2019, 04:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actor Jayasurya shared a post on his social site on the eve of their wedding anniversary yesterday which is currently trending in the social sites. Jayasurya has posted a couple of pics of him along with his wife Saritha from their holidaying in the Maldives and captioned it saying, you’re still my friend and my lover, and I know that I can live in two bodies. As we all know that they got married in the year 2004 and blessed with two children.

Check out the post of Jayasurya below.

????? ???? ?????….??????? ??????????????? ?????, ??????? ???????????? ????? ?? ??????? ????? ??????????. "??????…

Gepostet von Jayasurya am Freitag, 25. Januar 2019

