Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan criticizes Senkumar for his comments

Kerala state legislative assembly speaker P.P.Sreeramakrishnan criticised former DGP T.P.Senkummar for his comments on former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. Sukumar’s comments are indecent and abusive, he said. The logic behind the awards are the perspectives and interests of the jury who decides it. And criticising the decision without trying to understand this is ridiculous, he added.

Awards are recognition that one gets in his life. The people who present awards have their own logic to give a particular person an award. And those who came to criticise this is an indecent act, he said.

Earlier Union minister Alphonse Kannanthanam also declined Senkumar’s comments.

Senkumar has questioned the government’s decision to confer the Padma Award to Nambi. He asked that what achievement did he has attained. He is only a mediocre scientist.