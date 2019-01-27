Latest NewsInternational

Taliban give assurance to US

Jan 27, 2019, 09:50 am IST
Taliban has assured the United States that it will ensure that the Islamic State terror group does not carry out attacks on American soil.

During the fourth round of talks between the Taliban and the US in Qatar, the Taliban gave assurances that Afghanistan will not be used for hostile acts against the US and its allies. Taliban and US also agreed on a roadmap for American troops to leave Afghanistan.

The development comes as Taliban announced the appointment of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as the new head of its Qatar political office. Baradar is expected to soon join talks with US officials in Doha.

Deputy US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Afghanistan and Pakistan under former Barack Obama administration, David Sedney called Baradar’s appointment a startling change that bodes very well for peace.

