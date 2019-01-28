CBI transferred Investigating officer in the ICICI Ceo probe

The CBI has transferred the investigating officer in the ICICI Bank case as its “discreet inquiry” suggested his role in leaking information related to searches, officials said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra was transferred to Ranchi, a day after filing an FIR in the case against former ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group MD Venugopal Dhoot on January 22, they said.

Justifying the transfer, the CBI pinned the blame on Mishra for keeping the preliminary enquiry pending without any reasons, they said. The CBI did not issue any formal statement in this regard.

“ICICI Bank case is one of the very important cases that was pending without progress,” one of the officials said.

The official said after review some time ago, the preliminary enquiry was sped up and was converted into a regular case.

Immediately after the registration of the case, the searches were proposed to be conducted, they said. “However, it was suspected that there was a possibility of information regarding searches being leaked,” the official claimed.