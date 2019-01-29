Latest Newscelebrities

Alia Bhatt purchased third luxury flat worth 13 crores

Jan 29, 2019, 03:12 pm IST
Recently Alia Bhatt purchased her third flat in an apartment in Juhu, Mumbai for Rs. 13 crores. Alia has reportedly paid double the price for this 2300 sq.ft lavish apartment which is in a star-studded location in Mumbai.

She has reportedly paid Rs. 65.5 lakhs just for the stamp duty because the rate paid by Alia is much higher than the ready reckoner rate.

On the work front, Alia is will be seen next in Gully Boy which is set for a release on February 14th. She has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Kalank with Varun Dhawan, Takht and Sadak 2 in the pipeline.

