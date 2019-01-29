Rahul Gandhi to kick off poll campaign in Kerala Today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Kerala on Tuesday. The main agenda of his visit will be to kick start the election campaign of the party. He will also take part in a conference with the Kerala Congress leaders.

It is also reported that Rahul Gandhi will also clarify his stand on the Sabarimala issue during this visit. Besides the Sabarimala issue, Rahul will even talk about the party’s agenda for the upcoming election.

Earlier, the Congress protested against the Sabarimala verdict, but later its party worker SP Manju entered the shrine on January 8 and hurt the sentiments of the devotees.

Rahul will be speaking at the leaders’ meeting at 3 pm at Marine Drive, which will be attended by Congress booth presidents and women vice-presidents.

According to the party leadership, around 50,000 representatives will take part in the conference. Rahul will reach Kochi International airport at 1 pm on Tuesday.

He will visit the house of the late Congress leader and former MP MI Shanawaz.

The Congress president will also hold a meeting with the UDF leaders at 4.50 pm at the guest house. He will leave for Delhi at 6:30 pm.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Kochi’s Integrated Refinery Expansion Complex at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

He also laid the foundation stone for a petrochemical complex at the refinery and a skill development institute at Ettumanoor besides inaugurating a mounded storage vessel at the LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited in Kochi.